Ten people face assault and riot charges after they attacked Nassau police officers trying to break up a nighttime street gathering in Baldwin, authorities said.

Officers responded to a “large disturbance” at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the street near Dean Drive and Shell Street and saw about 20 people smashing glass bottles and playing loud music, Nassau police said in a statement.

“As officers attempted to calm the disturbance the crowd became violent and started throwing bottles at the officers,” police said. “As officers attempted to arrest the subjects, some became even more violent and began punching officers.”

Police said multiple suspects violently resisted arrest. Four officers were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening.

The defendants are expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Mineola Tuesday, police said.

Those arrested were identified by police as:

Furnie Oden III, 63, of Baldwin, who faces charges of second-degree assault, first-degree riot and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Furnie Oden IV, 39, of Baldwin, charged with second-degree assault, first-degree riot and second-degree governmental administration.

Furnie Oden V, 18, of Baldwin, who was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree attempted robbery, first-degree riot, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Jaquan Oden, 26, of Baldwin, charged with two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree riot, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Kiyon Oden, 21, of Baldwin, charged with two counts of second-degree assault, first degree riot, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Quinteze Tyriek Howell, 22, of Brooklyn, who faces second-degree assault, first-degree riot, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges.

Dasaun Damian Young, 24, of upstate Binghamton, charged with second-degree assault, first-degree riot, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Danny Ashley, 20, of Baldwin, facing charges of second-degree assault, first-degree riot and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Alfredo Delsol Lyde, 20, of Hempstead, charged with second-degree assault, first-degree riot and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Jahnay Drumgoal, 31 of Hempstead, who faces charges of second-degree assault, first-degree riot and disorderly conduct.

With John Valenti