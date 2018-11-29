TODAY'S PAPER
Man threatens store worker, fights with officers during arrest, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
An Elmont man threatened an employee at an East Garden City sports store by saying he had a gun, then struggled with officers who tried to arrest him Wednesday, Nassau police said.

An employee at Champs Sports in the Roosevelt Field mall called 911 Tuesday after a customer argued with him over the method of payment and grabbed his waistband, stating he had a gun, police said.

On Wednesday, officers were at the mall to continue the investigation — at the same time the suspect, Geovaunni  Faucher, 25, was also at the mall, police said.

Faucher ran from the officers and a short time later, he fought during his arrest, police said. One officer suffered cuts to his left hand and both knees and was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Faucher, of Sussex Road, was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree menacing. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

