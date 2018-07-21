A Westbury man exposed himself to a woman, then punched a neighbor who attempted to hold him until police arrived, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Police said Allan Delfino, 42, exposed himself in the backyard of a Plumtree Road residence in Westbury to a 23-year-old woman in a bedroom on Friday night.

After the woman screamed, Delfino fled, police said. A neighbor who heard the scream tackled Delfino to try to restrain him awaiting the police.

Delfino "repeatedly punched" the 36-year-old man, bruising his left eye, before escaping, police said. The man was treated at the scene.

Police found Delfino in the yard of a nearby Bromton Drive residence, police said.

Delfino was charged with assault, stalking, two counts of criminal trespass and public lewdness, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.