A Queens man was arrested after a struggle with Nassau County police officers responding to a call of a suspicious person in the parking lot of an East Meadow Starbucks early Friday morning.

Police said Gregory Hooks, 29, of 114th Road in Cambria Heights, was observed exiting a white Jeep with the alarm going off as officers investigated a report of a suspicious person looking in vehicles at the coffee shop at 2148 Hempstead Turnpike at 4:30 a.m.

As officers approached, police said Hooks verbally threatened the officers and refused to show his hands. Hooks did not comply with the officer’s commands and became aggressive, police said in a statement.

Officers used an Electric Control Device and pepper spray to get Hooks under control. After a brief struggle Hooks was taken into custody. Three officers and Hooks were taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment of their injuries, police said.

Hooks has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and attempted petit larceny. He is due to be arraigned virtually on Saturday in Mineola.