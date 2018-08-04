A West Hempstead man is facing several charges including assault and resisting arrest in an incident involving a disturbance with a woman, police said.

Nassau County police said Mario Mayorga, 42, of Nassau Boulevard, was arrested after he pushed and shoved a 39-year-old woman around 2 a.m. on Saturday at his home.

The woman’s son, 21, intervened by grabbing Mayorga and pulling him away, police said. Mayorga then grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the son in the abdomen causing a laceration and then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The son refused medical attention, police said. The woman did not suffer any injuries.

After an investigation police were able to find Mayorga on Euclid Avenue. While attempting to arrest him, Mayorga resisted and placed one of the officer’s in a head lock, police sad in a news release.

Mayorga was eventually placed under arrest and taken to a hospital with complaints of back pain.

The officer suffered a facial abrasion and substantial pain to his neck and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Mayorga is charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, strangulation and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned when medically practical, police said.