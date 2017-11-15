Suffolk County police said they are looking for two men in connection with a skimming device found in an automated teller machine at a Hauppauge bank.

One of the men, wearing a baseball cap, inserted the skimmer into the ATM in the vestibule of the M & T Bank at 140 Adams St. on July 20, police said.

A second man may have been acting as a lookout, police said. “They were working together,” a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Police asked anyone with information on the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.