Cops seek 2 in connection with ATM skimming device in Hauppauge

Suffolk County police said they are looking for

Suffolk County police said they are looking for these men in connection with a skimming device found at an M & T Bank in Hauppauge on July 20, 2017.  Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said they are looking for two men in connection with a skimming device found in an automated teller machine at a Hauppauge bank.

One of the men, wearing a baseball cap, inserted the skimmer into the ATM in the vestibule of the M & T Bank at 140 Adams St. on July 20, police said.

A second man may have been acting as a lookout, police said. “They were working together,” a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Police asked anyone with information on the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

