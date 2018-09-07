Burglars who police say stole a West Hempstead barbershop’s cash-filled ATM early Friday also took the hidden tip box, said a co-owner, who was dismayed to suspect they might have been clients.

“I’m pretty sure it was somebody who knows the shop,” Daniel Crawford of JX Cutz said.

“They did everything in like five to six minutes, they knew what tools to bring,” he said, after watching the surveillance footage that captured the hoodie- and glove-wearing burglars breaking in at about 1:30 a.m.

This is an exceptionally busy time for the barbershop, he said, because so many children get their hair cut just before the school year begins. That is one reason there was about $1,300 in the “loose change” or tip box, Crawford said.

In a brief statement, Nassau police said they were investigating the burglary on Woodfield Road.

An employee had noticed the front door lock had been tampered with, police said. Two suspects entered and removed an ATM and a black money box containing an undetermined amount of cash, police said. According to Crawford, the ATM had an estimated $20,000 in it.

The duo left on foot in “an unknown direction,” according to the police, who added they still are investigating the crime.

Anyone with information should call 800-244-TIPS, police said, adding all callers remain anonymous.