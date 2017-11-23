A Deer Park man and woman are accused of chasing a man with a knife and machete through a parking lot in South Farmingdale on Thanksgiving morning, police said.

Mark Walker, 49, “struck the victim on the upper back with the machete,” Nassau County police said in a news release.

Walker and Taneshia Marshall, 37, both of Adams Street, argued with the victim, 36, in the parking lot of 918 Main St. in South Farmingdale around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The suspects knew the victim, police said. Walker and Marshall went to their vehicle during the argument to get the weapons and chased the victim through the parking lot, police said. A passerby notified police of the attack, the release said.

The male victim suffered a cut and was treated at a hospital, police said. Walker and Marshall were arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They are to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.