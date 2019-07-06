TODAY'S PAPER
Landlord punches, uses bungee cord on tenant, police say

Natalie Lapelosa, 43, of Wantagh, is charged with

Natalie Lapelosa, 43, of Wantagh, is charged with misdemeanors in an attack on a tenant. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A female tenant in Wantagh late Friday night was grabbed from behind by her landlady who then wrapped a bungee cord around her neck and punched her repeatedly in the head and face before the attacker took off on foot, Nassau police said.

The tenant suffered "substantial pain and bleeding," police said, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

That did not, however, end the dispute on Hunt Road.

A short time later, officers again were called to the same address for "a landlord/tenant disturbance," police said in a release.

The landlady, Natalie Lapelosa, 43, had returned and was threatening the victim, according to police.

Initially, Lapelosa refused to leave the home; Bureau of Special Operations officers and the 2nd Squad later arrested her without incident, police said.

The defendant is charged with misdemeanors: assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

Lapelosa's arraignment is set for Saturday in First District Court, Hempstead.

