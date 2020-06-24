Brentwood man charged in attempted abduction of Queens child

In what authorities believe was an attempted stranger abduction, a 32-year-old Brentwood man is facing up to 25 years in prison after Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said he entered a home in Flushing, Queens, Monday and grabbed a 7-year-old girl from her bed as she slept.

Pete Haughton, 32, of American Boulevard, Brentwood, was thwarted by the girl's family, who Katz said heard her screaming for help and were able to intervene.

Quickly apprehended just a few blocks from the home, Haughton was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault and with endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned Tuesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Danielle Hartman, who ordered him held without bail. Hartman also ordered a psychiatric examination. Haughton is due back in court July 23.

Authorities said that around 7 a.m. Monday Haughton entered the girl's home on Lawrence Street in Flushing, making his way to the girl's bedroom and grabbing her as she slept. A district attorney's office representative said Wednesday it appears from an investigation that Haughton had no prior relationship with the family and he was unknown to them.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare," Katz said in a statement. " If not for her loved ones hearing her screams and acting to save her, this could have had a truly tragic outcome."