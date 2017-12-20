A 21-year-old man is facing a burglary charge after police said he was arrested early Wednesday by Nassau County police Third Precinct officers who chased him from the scene of an attempted break-in about two hours earlier in Great Neck.

Police said Kevin Avalos-Melendez, of Middle Neck Road, Great Neck, was arrested on Middle Neck Road at 12:57 a.m. and charged with second-degree burglary. He faces arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an attempted break-in at a residence on Beach Road saw Avalos-Melendez at the rear of the building, police said. However, police said, when those officers attempted to speak to Avalos-Melendez, he fled the scene.

Following an investigation, officers located Avalos-Melendez on Middle Neck Road.

Police said Avalos-Melendez had attempted to gain entry to the home by cutting a bedroom window screen.

A 64-year-old resident heard Avalos-Melendez as he attempted to gain entry — and called 911, police said.