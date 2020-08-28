TODAY'S PAPER
Roosevelt man with machete tried to steal car in East Garden City, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police said he tried to steal a car while armed with a machete but the plan was foiled when the occupants fled with the key fob, rendering the vehicle inoperable.

Now Elmer Marroquin, 38, of Roosevelt, is facing attempted robbery, menacing and weapons charges, Nassau County police said. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

Police said Marroquin, armed with the machete, approached the occupants of a 2013 Toyota in the parking lot of Lifetime Fitness on Zeckendorf Boulevard in East Garden City Wednesday night and ordered them from the vehicle. But, police said, once out of the vehicle the occupants fled, taking the key fob with them.

Police said that with the Toyota rendered inoperable, Marroquin then fled on foot.

The attempted robbery was reported at 8:18 p.m., police said.

An investigation led detectives to arrest Marroquin just before 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment of "an unrelated illness."

Marroquin was charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He faces arraignment as soon as medically practicable.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

