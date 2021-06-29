A Yonkers man has been arrested and charged in an attempted "elder scam" Monday afternoon of an 82-year-old Cedarhurst man who, Nassau County police said, had been targeted in a successful scam earlier this month.

Police said Milyone G. Clariot, 21, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. when he arrived outside a temple on Branch Boulevard in Cedarhurst to pick up money from the 82-year-old man. He was charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny and police said he was issued an appearance ticket.

Police said Clariot had contacted the victim, whose identity was not released, in the days leading to the arrest, claiming he knew who had scammed the older man out of money in an incident that police confirmed took place on June 10.

Police said Clariot demanded payment from the older man for that information and said detectives got involved when a suspicious banker sensed something was wrong when the man tried to withdraw funds for that payment.

Police said detectives began an undercover operation Sunday, then "communicated with the defendant" over the course of Sunday and Monday, making arrangements to meet Clariot with the requested payment of $6,000 for the information about the prior scam.

Police said the circumstances of both incidents remain under investigation and said detectives are trying to determine what role, if any, Clariot may have played in the first incident. No one has been charged in that incident, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Clariot is represented by counsel.

It also was not immediately clear when Clariot is due in court for arraignment.