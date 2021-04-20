TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau police searching for man who tried to lure two children, 5 and 11, in Oceanside

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Detectives are searching for the man who tried to lure to two young children to his pickup truck Monday in an Oceanside supermarket parking lot as their mom went to grab a shopping cart, Nassau County police said.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 p.m. at a Stop and Shop on Atlantic Avenue. Police said that when the children "refused to comply" with the man, who they said "waved and signaled" for them to come to his truck, the driver fled.

It was not immediately clear if the children's mom witnessed the incident. Police said the children, aged 11 and 5, were unharmed.

Fourth Squad detectives said the man is believed to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, and said he wore a black face covering with dark sunglasses.

Police said he fled in a gold Dodge Ram pickup with silver rims and a blue wheelbarrow in back.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

