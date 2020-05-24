TODAY'S PAPER
Two people charged with attempted murder in Hempstead stabbing, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Nassau police have made two arrests in connection with an attempted murder in Hempstead earlier this month.

A man and a woman got into a fight with a 23-year-old man during a May 5 party on Union Place, police said. During the altercation the pair stabbed the victim several times in the face and body before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries to his face, chest, heart, lungs and other internal organs, which required multiple surgeries, police said.

Detectives with the Major Case Bureau-Gang Investigations Squad arrested Ernest Celestin, 21, of Hempstead on May 12 in connection with the attack. Celestin was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment information was not immediately available.

Then Crystal Moore, 22, of Uniondale was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She was expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Mineola. It was not clear if she was represented by an attorney.

