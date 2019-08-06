TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man fires shot, narrowly missing another man, police say

Rashon Williams.

Rashon Williams. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A Freeport man was arrested and faces attempted murder charges after he fired a shot at a man Tuesday in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Rashon Williams, 25, was arguing with a woman at the corner of Princeton Street and Bennett Avenue on Tuesday, police said. When an unnamed man tried to get Williams to leave the woman alone, Williams fired a shot at the man, narrowly missing him, police said.

When officers arrived, Williams fled west on Princeton Street, police said. During a chase, Williams threw a black handgun into the backyard of a home on Stewart Avenue, police said. Police recovered the gun and the Gang Investigations Squad arrested Williams at 12:47 a.m. on Wellesley Avenue in Hempstead, police said.

Williams has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon — all felonies.

He was arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead and held on bail of $400,00 cash or $800,000 bond. His next court date is Thursday. Williams is represented by Legal Aid Society of Nassau County.

Newsday Reporter Khristopher Brooks. Feb. 14, 2017

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

