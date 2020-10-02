An attempted street robbery in Roosevelt ended with the victim being shot in the hand and now police are searching for the suspect and asking for the public's help.

The incident occurred on Park Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Nassau County police said the 48-year-old victim was "approached from behind by an unknown male," who put a black handgun to his back and demanded money. A brief struggle then broke out, police said, with the assailant shooting the victim in the hand before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said the suspect wore a red and black face mask. He was described as 20 to 30 years old with a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery and shooting is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.