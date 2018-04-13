A Suffolk County lawyer has been arrested and charged with having heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines in his car, police said.

East Hampton Town police said one of its officers pulled over Daniel Wasp shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Montauk Highway in Montauk because his 1999 Jeep had an inoperative taillight.

The officer found that Wasp, 50, of Central Islip, was driving with a suspended license and had four unanswered traffic summonses, police said.

Wasp was arrested and the officer made an inventory of the Jeep before it was towed, police said.

The officer found a satchel on the floor on the passenger’s side containing three zip-lock bags, each containing a separate controlled substance, and other drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Wasp was charged with eight drug counts and one count of driving with a suspended license, police said.

Arraignment information was not available.

Wasp did not immediately reply to an email and telephone message to his Smithtown office seeking comment.