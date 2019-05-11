A Lindenhurst man was arrested in Copiague on Saturday for reckless driving on an all-terrain vehicle. He was also issued 63 summonses, Suffolk County police said.

John Harley, 26, was also charged with unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, police said.

Harley was arrested following a 911 call of multiple ATVs and dirt bikes racing in and out of traffic on Sunrise Highway near New Highway about 5:45 p.m., police said.

Harley was stopped while aboard a Honda ATV, police said.

He was issued 63 traffic summonses and his ATV was impounded, police said.