Police: ATV driver arrested in Copiague, issued 63 summonses
John Harley, 26, was also charged with unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, police said.
A Lindenhurst man was arrested in Copiague on Saturday for reckless driving on an all-terrain vehicle. He was also issued 63 summonses, Suffolk County police said.
Harley was arrested following a 911 call of multiple ATVs and dirt bikes racing in and out of traffic on Sunrise Highway near New Highway about 5:45 p.m., police said.
Harley was stopped while aboard a Honda ATV, police said.
He was issued 63 traffic summonses and his ATV was impounded, police said.
