Police: ATV driver arrested in Copiague, issued 63 summonses

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Lindenhurst man was arrested in Copiague on Saturday for reckless driving on an all-terrain vehicle. He was also issued 63 summonses, Suffolk County police said.

John Harley, 26, was also charged with unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, police said.

Harley was arrested following a 911 call of multiple ATVs and dirt bikes racing in and out of traffic on Sunrise Highway near New Highway about 5:45 p.m., police said.

Harley was stopped while aboard a Honda ATV, police said.

He was issued  63 traffic summonses and his ATV was impounded, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

