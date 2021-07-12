Police seeking driver who struck ATV rider in Hempstead

Police are looking for the driver who struck an ATV rider Saturday night in Hempstead, leaving the 31-year-old operator in critical condition.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and South Franklin Street at 8:53 p.m. Investigators believe the ATV was headed northbound on South Franklin when struck by the hit-and-run driver.

The ATV operator, identified by police only as being from Valley Stream, was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police said Monday they are still looking for the driver who fled and described the vehicle as a "newer model, dark colored" Nissan sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Third Squad detectives at 516-573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.