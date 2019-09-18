TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops looking for ATV, dirt bike riders who drove recklessly on Sunrise Highway

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers have released an image of one of the ATV riders who they said they are seeking in connection with the reckless driving of the vehicles on Sunrise Highway on Sunday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
As many as 70 ATV, off-road dirt bike and motorcycle riders created a hazardous situation for Long Island drivers Sunday evening, riding recklessly along Sunrise Highway from Brentwood into Nassau County and back again, police said.

Investigators are offering a reward for information leading to their arrests.

A photo released by Suffolk County police shows one rider wearing a red T-shirt, camouflage shorts and a baseball cap, and standing on a yellow four-wheeler and doing a wheelie — that is, riding with the front wheels off the ground.

Police said the photo was taken on the Sunrise Highway service road near the AMF Babylon Lanes bowling alley in West Babylon at 5:09 p.m., but did not provide details on how the photo was acquired.

Police said it is illegal under all circumstances to ride an all-terrain vehicle on a public road. Most off-road motorcycles also are illegal to use on public streets because they do not meet federal safety standards for public use and cannot be issued license plates.

First Precinct Crime Section investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS and said callers are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to arrests in the case. Tipsters can also contact investigators by texting SCPD and a message to CRIMES (274637) or by emailing tips via www.tipsubmit.com. All tipsters will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

