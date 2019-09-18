As many as 70 ATV, off-road dirt bike and motorcycle riders created a hazardous situation for Long Island drivers Sunday evening, riding recklessly along Sunrise Highway from Brentwood into Nassau County and back again, police said.

Investigators are offering a reward for information leading to their arrests.

A photo released by Suffolk County police shows one rider wearing a red T-shirt, camouflage shorts and a baseball cap, and standing on a yellow four-wheeler and doing a wheelie — that is, riding with the front wheels off the ground.

Police said the photo was taken on the Sunrise Highway service road near the AMF Babylon Lanes bowling alley in West Babylon at 5:09 p.m., but did not provide details on how the photo was acquired.

Police said it is illegal under all circumstances to ride an all-terrain vehicle on a public road. Most off-road motorcycles also are illegal to use on public streets because they do not meet federal safety standards for public use and cannot be issued license plates.

First Precinct Crime Section investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS and said callers are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to arrests in the case. Tipsters can also contact investigators by texting SCPD and a message to CRIMES (274637) or by emailing tips via www.tipsubmit.com. All tipsters will remain confidential, police said.