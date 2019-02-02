Australia has extradited a man accused of killing a Woodmere businessman a decade ago outside his Brooklyn market.

Akabar Gadjiyev, 37, of New South Wales, Australia, has been charged with murder and robbery in the 2009 death of Vladislav Tolstykh, according to Lt. Paul Ng, an NYPD spokesman.

The announcement was made Saturday. Gadjiyev could not be immediately reached for comment, and it was unclear whether he was being represented by a lawyer. He is being held in Brooklyn Central Booking awaiting arraignment, said another NYPD spokesman, Det. George Tsourovakas.

Tolstykh was killed in March 2009 in a confrontation outside the market, in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.

His widow, Rita, said a police detective on the case told her two weeks ago that the extradition was imminent. She said she plans to attend Gadjiyev's arraignment Monday in Brooklyn.

"My kids were robbed of a father, a good man, and they will never get to know their own dad," she said of her daughter, 10, and son, 11. She added: "Besides seeing photos of him, they have no memory. They do not recall. They were babies."

Rita, 45, has not remarried and is raising the kids on her own, working in the same supermarket outside which her husband was slain. She was out on maternity leave at the time of the slaying.

Tolstykh, 34, was attacked, possibly by two men wearing masks, who were trying to rob him as he drove into a parking lot near the market, at 161 Brighton 11th St., police sources told Newsday in 2009. He was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

Detectives at the time suspected that the robbers knew his routine, which included carrying $15,000 to $20,000 on Saturdays, the day of the attack. No money was found on Tolstykh, who also went by the name Vladimir, and it was unclear whether any had been taken.

In 2016, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged Gadjiyev's extradition in a letter to the Justice Department.

"Every second that ticks by is a second the Tolstykh family is denied some small measure of justice for this heinous murder of a loving husband and father and neighbor," the Schumer letter said. "The DOJ and State Department must do everything they can to ramp-up efforts to bring this accused killer back to New York to face justice."

Another suspect in the slaying, Arsen Bashirov, fled to Turkmenistan, where he remains, according to Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro. He said Turkmenistan has no extradition treaty with the United States.

According to a news release announcing the letter, Gadjiyev fled the United States to avoid trial and was arrested in Australia in 2014.

"Since the tragic day when the Tolstykh family learned of Vladimir's death, his wife Rita Tolstykh and their surviving children have patiently waited for their day in court," Schumer wrote.