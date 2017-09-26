A “forest” of marijuana plants in Manorville was seized and a man arrested after investigators raided his “subterranean grow house,” the Suffolk sheriff’s office said Monday.

Donald Guichard lived underground in his pot farm, a 40-foot by 20-foot space that was dug out under a utility storage building and had a motorized lift, said Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Sharkey.

“He created a lift, like a piece of the floor that went up and down on cables, so if you went in, you wouldn’t even realize there was a basement below,” Sharkey said. “The lift had to be released and dropped and a staircase lowered into the pit.”

Following a monthslong investigation, more than 100 live plants and about 30 pounds of plants hung to dry were found Sept. 19 when investigators came with a search warrant, authorities said. The street value would exceed $100,000 Sharkey said.

Guichard, of Old School House Road in Manorville, was arraigned Wednesday on several felonies, including first-degree sale of marijuana, criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. He also was booked on several misdemeanors, including second-degree criminal tampering for allegedly bypassing the electric grid to steal energy for the marijuana grow lamps.

He was held pending bail of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He was represented by Legal Aid, which has a policy of not commenting in the early stages of a case.

Guichard had pleaded guilty in May 2012 in connection with a 2011 felony drug arrest by Suffolk police and had been waiting sentencing — for five years, online court records show. It was not immediately clear why sentencing had been delayed, but Sharkey said the judge in that case now knows about his latest arrest.

The new case stemmed from an informant’s tip, authorities said.

During the monthslong probe, sheriff’s investigators learned from a Northport Village officer that a suspect in another case two years ago had mentioned a Manorville marijuana grow operation, Sharkey said.

With help from Northport police, the sheriff’s investigators conducted surveillance on the comings and goings at the Manorville property, officials said.

Shortly before authorities got the search warrant, investigators intercepted a package with two pounds of marijuana for sale, Sharkey said.

Access to Guichard’s pot farm was not easy, authorities said. It was on a dirt track off Old School House Road, a path that veered a hard left deep into the property, just north of the Sunrise Highway, Sharkey said. Next to the storage building was a commercial-sized greenhouse that was about 80 percent finished, he said, but it was not clear if it was going to be part of the marijuana operation.

The underground marijuana farm had ventilation and grow lamps and part of it was finished — Guichard’s living space, Sharkey said.

“Even what he was using as a bedroom had harvested marijuana hanging in it,” the deputy sheriff said. “He was using all of the space.

“We’ve come across grow houses before, but not underground. ”