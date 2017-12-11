TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man took buyer’s cash for vehicle he never delivered, cops say

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk County authorities are searching for a man who scammed a person out of a vehicle purchase during an auto auction in 2016, police said Monday.

Suffolk police said Dartiguenave Boliver, who has last known addresses in North Amityville, Valley Stream and Queens, accepted more than $9,000 in deposits from a person from Connecticut for a vehicle purchase, but never delivered the vehicle. Police said the transaction occurred at least once during an auto auction on April 23, 2016, in Medford, police said, adding that the investigating is ongoing.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of the practice allegedly committed by Bolivar is asked to call 631-854-8140. Anyone with tips about Boliver’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Police are offering up to $5,000 as a cash reward for information that leads to Boliver’s whereabouts. All calls will be kept confidential.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Parents from Long Island applaud during a state Change helps special-ed students get diploma
NYPD and FDNY officials place a person into Officials: ‘ISIS-inspired’ attack in city tunnel
Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near An unfamiliar suspect; a familiar terror pattern
Police officers stand near the site of an Bomb went off in critical commuting location
Nisa Mickens was found dead on the eve Victim’s mom collapses in tears as accused appear in court
People evacuate after an explosion at the Port Frantic stampede to safety after NYC subway blast
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE