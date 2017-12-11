Suffolk County authorities are searching for a man who scammed a person out of a vehicle purchase during an auto auction in 2016, police said Monday.

Suffolk police said Dartiguenave Boliver, who has last known addresses in North Amityville, Valley Stream and Queens, accepted more than $9,000 in deposits from a person from Connecticut for a vehicle purchase, but never delivered the vehicle. Police said the transaction occurred at least once during an auto auction on April 23, 2016, in Medford, police said, adding that the investigating is ongoing.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of the practice allegedly committed by Bolivar is asked to call 631-854-8140. Anyone with tips about Boliver’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Police are offering up to $5,000 as a cash reward for information that leads to Boliver’s whereabouts. All calls will be kept confidential.