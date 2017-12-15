TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 20° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested in thefts from autos in Nassau, cops say

Officers responded to the area on Central Avenue and found Gregory Jackson, 18, crouched behind a bush on a dead-end road, police said.

Gregory Jackson of Brooklyn was arrested Thursday, Dec.

Gregory Jackson of Brooklyn was arrested Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Merrick in connection with thefts from autos, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Footprints in the snow helped trip up a Brooklyn man who had been stealing valuables from parked cars in Nassau County, police said.

A North Merrick resident called police abut 4 a.m. Thursday after seeing footprints in the snow around several vehicles, and seeing cars parked in driveways with their doors open, Nassau police said.

Officers responded to the area on Central Avenue and found Gregory Jackson, 18, crouched behind a bush on a dead-end road, police said.

Jackson fled, but officers gave chase and arrested him a short time later on Edwards Place in Merrick, police said.

He had credit cards, driver’s licenses and proceeds from other thefts, police said.

Police did not list the other thefts, but Jackson was charged with 13 counts of grand larceny, eight counts of petty larceny and criminal trespass.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A two-vehicle accident involving a police vehicle forced Cops: Sunrise reopens after crash involving police vehicle
‘Wizard of Oz’ event coming to LI theater
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police Cops seek whoever stole, crashed dump truck
Commuters face the cold at the Mineola LIRR Forecast: Up to 3 inches of snow expected on LI tonight
Sippy Cups Cafe is part playground, part coffeehouse. LI’s latest kids play spot caters to parents, too
Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze Friday, 5 departments battled blaze, officials say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE