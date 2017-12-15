Footprints in the snow helped trip up a Brooklyn man who had been stealing valuables from parked cars in Nassau County, police said.

A North Merrick resident called police abut 4 a.m. Thursday after seeing footprints in the snow around several vehicles, and seeing cars parked in driveways with their doors open, Nassau police said.

Officers responded to the area on Central Avenue and found Gregory Jackson, 18, crouched behind a bush on a dead-end road, police said.

Jackson fled, but officers gave chase and arrested him a short time later on Edwards Place in Merrick, police said.

He had credit cards, driver’s licenses and proceeds from other thefts, police said.

Police did not list the other thefts, but Jackson was charged with 13 counts of grand larceny, eight counts of petty larceny and criminal trespass.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.