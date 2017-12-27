TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Suspects stole cash, credit cards from autos in Nassau, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Detectives are searching for suspects in a dark-colored GMC Suburban who Nassau County police said broke into 13 vehicles in Island Park, East Rockaway and the Five Towns area between Dec. 19 and 23.

The suspects also tried to break into another two vehicles.

Police said two to three male suspects were spotted by witnesses, but did not release any identifying information.

The suspects stole cash, credit cards, gift cards, cellphone chargers, dashboard cameras and sunglasses from the vehicles, many of which were unlocked, police said.

In addition to Island Park and East Rockaway, police said, the thefts occurred in Cedarhurst, Hewlett, Lawrence and Woodmere. The value of the items taken was not disclosed.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

