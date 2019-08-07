TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Sini: AutoZone delivery driver may face increased charges in death of pedestrian

Donnell Hicks,of Queens, inside Judge Fernando Camacho's courtroom

Donnell Hicks,of Queens, inside Judge Fernando Camacho's courtroom at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Hicks was arraigned for the fatal hit and run crash that occurred in Deer Park last month. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com
Print

An AutoZone delivery driver may face increased charges after he was accused of hitting a pedestrian and dragging her while she screamed, trapped in one of the van's wheel wells, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Donell Hicks, 26, of Queens, pleaded not guilty in Central Islip to a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. But afterward, Sini said the investigation of the case is continuing and prosecutors may return to a grand jury and seek more charges if necessary.

Assistant District Attorney Ray Varuolo said Hicks was pulling out of the auto parts store's Deer Park location when he hit two pedestrians — Eric Krems, 40, and his friend, Annmarie Christina, 38, of East Quogue. Varuolo said Christina got trapped in a wheel well of the van, and that Hicks kept driving, ignoring her screams and those from witnesses nearby. Krems was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Varuolo said Hicks zigzagged across Deer Park Avenue, fishtailing across two lanes, before Christina's body became dislodged about a half mile away.

"Other motorists were forced to stop and look on in horror," Varuolo said.

Defense attorney Steven Gilden, of Garden City, said his client is "remorseful," but what happened was nothing more than an accident. He said prosecutors have no evidence of any crime.

"There was no witnesses," he said, suggesting there was some sort of confrontation before he hit the pedestrians. "There was a lot more going on than what was stated by the district attorney."

Sini later said there was no confrontation between the pedestrians and Hicks, and said of Gilden's remarks, "I think we're on two different planets."

By Andrew Smith andrew.smith@newsday.com

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Julianne Moore worked with both her husband and Julianne Moore talks about filming 'After the Wedding' on LI
Suffolk Homicide Squad detectives investigate the death of Detectives probe C. Islip shooting death, police say
Toni Morrison speaks at a Newsday book and 'Song Of Toni Morrison': Newsday's 1987 profile
A co-op in this Westhampton Beach development is What you can get in the Hamptons for less than $500G
Adventureland is offering free rides on its Turbulence Here's how to ride a roller coaster on LI for free
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo with Hempstead Mayor Don Cuomo announces Hempstead gang violence plan
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search