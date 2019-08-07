An AutoZone delivery driver may face increased charges after he was accused of hitting a pedestrian and dragging her while she screamed, trapped in one of the van's wheel wells, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Donell Hicks, 26, of Queens, pleaded not guilty in Central Islip to a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. But afterward, Sini said the investigation of the case is continuing and prosecutors may return to a grand jury and seek more charges if necessary.

Assistant District Attorney Ray Varuolo said Hicks was pulling out of the auto parts store's Deer Park location when he hit two pedestrians — Eric Krems, 40, and his friend, Annmarie Christina, 38, of East Quogue. Varuolo said Christina got trapped in a wheel well of the van, and that Hicks kept driving, ignoring her screams and those from witnesses nearby. Krems was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Varuolo said Hicks zigzagged across Deer Park Avenue, fishtailing across two lanes, before Christina's body became dislodged about a half mile away.

"Other motorists were forced to stop and look on in horror," Varuolo said.

Defense attorney Steven Gilden, of Garden City, said his client is "remorseful," but what happened was nothing more than an accident. He said prosecutors have no evidence of any crime.

"There was no witnesses," he said, suggesting there was some sort of confrontation before he hit the pedestrians. "There was a lot more going on than what was stated by the district attorney."

Sini later said there was no confrontation between the pedestrians and Hicks, and said of Gilden's remarks, "I think we're on two different planets."