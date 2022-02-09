Nassau County police arrested a Queens woman Tuesday and charged her with leaving her 8-month-old baby alone in a running car at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

Police said a witness saw the baby girl in the back seat of an unlocked car with the engine on about 12:18 p.m. Tuesday. An ambulance arrived to examine the baby, who was found to be unharmed and turned over to a family member, police said.

Police arrested the girl’s mother, Moesha Hamilton-Prince, 24, of Jamaica, Queens, who was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She is set to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if she was represented by an attorney.