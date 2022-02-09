TODAY'S PAPER
Mother left baby alone in car at Green Acres Mall, Nassau police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Nassau County police arrested a Queens woman Tuesday and charged her with leaving her 8-month-old baby alone in a running car at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

Police said a witness saw the baby girl in the back seat of an unlocked car with the engine on about 12:18 p.m. Tuesday. An ambulance arrived to examine the baby, who was found to be unharmed and turned over to a family member, police said.

Police arrested the girl’s mother, Moesha Hamilton-Prince, 24, of Jamaica, Queens, who was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She is set to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if she was represented by an attorney.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

