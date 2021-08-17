Nassau County police arrested two people Thursday after a baby was found locked in a car at the Americana Manhasset shopping center.

Police were called to the shopping center shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Northern Boulevard where a 911 caller reported a child locked in a car, Nassau County police said.

Temperatures reached a high in the low 80s Tuesday.

Police were able to rescue the one-year-old baby and arrested a man and woman afterward, Nassau Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

Neither person arrested was identified and the baby's condition was not given.

Police said they are still investigating and said they would provide an update Tuesday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story