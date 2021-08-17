TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Two arrested after baby found in locked car at Manhasset mall, Nassau cops say

Nassau County police responded to a report of

Nassau County police responded to a report of a child left in a locked car in Manhasset on Tuesday. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police arrested two people Thursday after a baby was found locked in a car at the Americana Manhasset shopping center.

Police were called to the shopping center shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Northern Boulevard where a 911 caller reported a child locked in a car, Nassau County police said.

Temperatures reached a high in the low 80s Tuesday.

Police were able to rescue the one-year-old baby and arrested a man and woman afterward, Nassau Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

Neither person arrested was identified and the baby's condition was not given.

Police said they are still investigating and said they would provide an update Tuesday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Bowling at Farmingdale Lanes in Jan. 2020, before
Farmingdale bowling alley 'clobbered by COVID' to close
Pikes Beach in Westhampton Dunes was closed to
Sharks close several Suffolk beaches to swimmers
The Diocese of Rockville Centre, home to 1.4
Data: Nearly 1,100 LI lawsuits under NY Child Victims Act
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo prepares to board a
Gov. Cuomo files formal state retirement papers
With variants triggering precautions, how is the upcoming
Educator panel: Hoping for a more normal school year 
Former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and Christopher
Legal papers: Spota, aide appealing convictions, prison sentences
Didn’t find what you were looking for?