A former Commack resident and private baby-sitter was sentenced Friday in Riverhead to 18 years in prison for photographing and recording himself engaging in sex acts with three Suffolk children.

Benjamin Fielman, 27, now of Century, Florida, pleaded guilty in May to 27 criminal counts of an indictment, including course of sexual conduct against a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child, use of a child in a sexual performance and endangering the welfare of a child.

The victims were three unrelated children between the ages of 7 and 11 years old who were living in Fielman's care in Commack between 2009 and 2014, officials said.

“This defendant used his position of trust and guardianship to victimize young children for his own sick sexual gratification,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a statement.

Fielman is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in Florida after pleading guilty to felony sex crimes involving children in June 2017.

The two prison sentences will run concurrently, meaning that Fielman will serve eight years in prison on the Suffolk charges once he completes his term in Florida, officials said.

Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn Friday also sentenced Fielman to 20 years of post-release supervision.

“While there is no amount of jail time that can alleviate the trauma he caused his victims, today’s sentence is a significant step toward holding him accountable for his depraved actions and preventing more children from having to suffer at the hands of this individual,” Sini said.

Fielman’s attorney, Bryan Browns of the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities said Fielman found his victims through his work as a private baby-sitter and his job as an assistant teacher at the Suffolk Y Jewish Community Center in Commack, where he was employed from 2008 to 2011.

Fielman moved to Florida in 2014 and that April was arrested for sexually assaulting a child there.

During the Florida investigation, authorities found Fielman had child pornography and determined that some of the images and videos originated in Suffolk.

In March 2018, Fielman was extradited from Florida by detectives from the Suffolk County Police Fugitive Squad to face charges in New York.