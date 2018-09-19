A West Babylon man followed teenage girls on two separate occasions and tried to pull one of them inside his van, Suffolk police said Wednesday.

Marwan Hanna, 59, followed a 14-year-old girl in his Ford van on Main Street in Babylon about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22, police said, but he drove off after a Good Samaritan confronted him.

Then about 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, he was driving in the parking lot of a Montauk Highway shopping center in West Babylon when he asked another 14-year-old girl if she needed a ride, police said. He demanded she get into his van and tried to pull her inside but the teenager escaped, police said.

First Precinct crime section officers arrested Hanna at his America Avenue home Tuesday night and charged him with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned Wednesday and released after posting a $750 cash bail, online court records show.

The name of Hanna's attorney was not immediately available Wednesday night. Hanna could not be reached.