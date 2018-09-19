Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long IslandCrime

West Babylon man followed two teen girls, tried to grab one, police say

Marwan Hanna, 59, of West Babylon, has been

Marwan Hanna, 59, of West Babylon, has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child Photo Credit: SCPD

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A West Babylon man followed teenage girls on two separate occasions and tried to pull one of them inside his van, Suffolk police said Wednesday.

Marwan Hanna, 59, followed a 14-year-old girl in his Ford van  on Main Street in Babylon about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22, police said, but he drove off after a Good Samaritan confronted him.

Then about 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 7, he was driving in the parking lot of a Montauk Highway shopping center in West Babylon when he asked another 14-year-old girl if she needed a ride, police said. He demanded she get into his van and tried to pull her inside but the teenager escaped, police said.

First Precinct crime section officers arrested Hanna at his America Avenue home Tuesday night and charged him with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned Wednesday and released after posting a $750 cash bail, online court records show.

The name of Hanna's attorney was not immediately available Wednesday night. Hanna could not be reached.

