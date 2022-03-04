ADA: Babylon school district teacher gave student alcohol before having sex with her

A Babylon special education teacher gave a then 15-year-old student alcohol before having sex with her at his Oak Beach home nine years ago, Suffolk prosecutors said.

Timothy Harrison, 46, was arraigned in District Court in Central Islip Friday on two counts of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree criminal sexual act. He didn't immediately enter a plea.

District Court Judge Eric Sachs held Harrison, a former basketball and lacrosse coach at Babylon Junior-Senior High School, on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from the victim. Harrison, who does not have a criminal record, faces up to four years in prison on each charge.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Grier said Harrison began texting the student in 2013. That September, he brought her to his Oak Beach home where he gave her alcohol and had sex, Grier said. The pair later had sex on a second occasion at the defendant's home, Grier said.

"This teacher … engaged in the very same conduct he was supposed to protect children from," Grier said.

Harrison had a previous sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student, Grier said. Since that student was above the age of consent, no charges were filed.

Kevin Keating, Harrison's defense attorney, said his client is married with two children, ages 15 and 13, has worked in the district for two decades and has deep ties to the community.

"His roots in this community are as deep as anybody I've ever represented," Keating said, asking for his client to be released on his own recognizance. "There is zero risk of flight in this case."

Sachs called the allegations "clearly troubling. The defendant is accused of violating the trust of the very community you say he has ties."

Harrison declined to comment as he left court Friday. Family members and school colleagues were also in court and declined to comment.

Harrison was arrested Thursday following a monthslong investigation. Police said the teacher, then 38, had a sexual relationship with the student between September and November 2013.

At the time, Harrison was an assistant girls lacrosse and basketball coach at the school. Until last November, he was also a lacrosse coach for girls younger than 13 at Legacy Lacrosse, a sports club in Bohemia, authorities said.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the Babylon School District contacted authorities last October regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. The woman reported the sexual relationship to police in November, he said.

Harrison was suspended by the district last year and placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

Babylon schools Superintendent Linda Rozzi said the district "acted immediately by removing the individual from his classroom, reassigning him to his residence, removing all privileges, and immediately notifying law enforcement authorities."

Outside of court Friday, Keating urged against a rush to judgment.

"I hope we're all beyond accepting the notion that every single one of these types of accusations are truthful," he said. "This is day one in our journey. We are going to dig deep into the facts and we're going to get to the bottom of all of this."

Harrison’s arrest is the latest development surrounding allegations leveled by former Babylon students who contend they were harassed and abused by their teachers.

The allegations surfaced after teacher Jeffrey Kenney was placed on paid administrative leave in October. Kenney, who was not criminally charged, resigned Nov. 8 after reaching a settlement agreement with the district stipulating that he surrender his teaching licenses and never seek work in schools again.

Allegations made against other teachers became public after the alleged victims posted accounts on social media and spoke before the school board Nov. 15.

The district hired former Suffolk prosecutor Chris Powers to investigate the claims and placed five employees on paid administrative leave. Attorney General Letitia James also launched a civil investigation.

Darcy Orlando Bennet, who cofounded Babylon Alumni & Allies for Change, an advocacy group for victims of sexual abuse and harassment, said she hopes Harrison's arrest begins the process of bringing "accountability and justice." Bennet said she was sexually harassed by another coach while a student at the school.

"It's a hopeful but heartbreaking day because, while we were profoundly proud of the brave young woman who came forward, our heart aches to learn of her experience," Bennet said outside court.