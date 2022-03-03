TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Babylon teacher arrested, charged with rape, police say

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
A Babylon schoolteacher was arrested Thursday on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl nine years ago, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison announced.

Timothy Harrison, 46, a special-education teacher and a coach at Babylon Junior-Senior High School, was taken into custody Thursday morning. He’s expected to be held overnight and arraigned Friday, the police commissioner said. Harrison had no prior arrests.

Police said a female victim reported a sexual relationship with the teacher, then 38, between September and November 2013, when she was a student.

The police commissioner said inappropriate contact took place at school but the sexual engagement was off school grounds.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

