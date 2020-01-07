Island Park woman arrested a third time since new bail reform law, cops say
An Island Park woman released twice from the Nassau County jail since the new bail reform law went into effect on Jan. 1 was arrested Monday — her third arrest in a week — for an incident at a Wantagh 7-Eleven.
Maria Campione, 20, charged with third-degree criminal mischief, is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Tuesday afternoon.
Nassau police say Campione entered a 7-11 on Park Avenue in Wantagh and removed a beer from a refrigerated case. A store employee who has had numerous interactions with Campione took the beer from Campione and asked her to leave. After exiting, Campione picked up a rock and threw it at the front of the 7-11.
Campione had been held on $25,000 bail since October but was released on no bail on Dec. 31 as a result of the new bail reform law.
Police say Campione was caught one day later, on Jan. 1, scrawling graffiti on a bank. She was given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date. Hours later, Campione allegedly smashed a window at Hewlett Elementary School, ran through the halls and pulled a fire alarm, causing firefighters to respond to a false alarm.
Police placed Campione in custody. She was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident.
Campione was released after arraignment Thursday. The judge ordered a mental health evaluation and required Campione to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.