An Island Park woman released twice from the Nassau County jail since the new bail reform law went into effect on Jan. 1 was arrested Monday — her third arrest in a week — for an incident at a Wantagh 7-Eleven.

Maria Campione, 20, charged with third-degree criminal mischief, is expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Tuesday afternoon.

Nassau police say Campione entered a 7-11 on Park Avenue in Wantagh and removed a beer from a refrigerated case. A store employee who has had numerous interactions with Campione took the beer from Campione and asked her to leave. After exiting, Campione picked up a rock and threw it at the front of the 7-11.

Campione had been held on $25,000 bail since October but was released on no bail on Dec. 31 as a result of the new bail reform law.

Police say Campione was caught one day later, on Jan. 1, scrawling graffiti on a bank. She was given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date. Hours later, Campione allegedly smashed a window at Hewlett Elementary School, ran through the halls and pulled a fire alarm, causing firefighters to respond to a false alarm.

Police placed Campione in custody. She was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident.

Campione was released after arraignment Thursday. The judge ordered a mental health evaluation and required Campione to wear an electronic monitoring device.