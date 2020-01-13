Bellport man with 3 prior DWIs released after fatal crash

A Bellport man released Monday after being charged with drunken driving in a fatal crash on William Floyd Parkway had three prior convictions for DWI since 2011, Suffolk prosecutors said.

Jordan Randolph, 40, was released on his own recognizance during an arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip Monday. Randolph was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in 2011 and felony DWI in 2016 and 2018, prosecutors said.

Under New York State's new law that eliminates bail for a wide swath of crimes, DWI defendants do not have to pay cash bail to get released.

Randolph was charged with felony DWI again Sunday after he drove a 2014 Cadillac ATS into the rear of a 2015 Ford just south of Rose Executive Boulevard at about 4 a.m., officials said. The driver of the Ford, Jonathan Armand Flores-Maldonado, 27, of Westhampton Beach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A felony complaint signed by a Suffolk police officer said Randolph had glassy, bloodshot eyes and reeked of alcohol when interviewed by police. Randolph also struggled to maintain his balance, the complaint said.

“The defendant attempted to flee the scene on foot,” the complaint said. “After taking a few steps, the defendant fell to the ground, where he was placed in custody.”

Randolph’s attorney, Bryan Cameron of Sayville, did not return a request for comment Monday.

According to court records, Randolph had been arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with interfering with a ignition interlock device, which requires motorists to pass breath-alcohol testing before their car can start. He is scheduled to appear in court in Central Islip on Friday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau County police arrested Randolph in March for interfering with an ignition interlock device, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest and other charges, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on those charges on Jan. 22.