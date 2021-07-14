A bus driver was arrested and charged with drunk driving under Leandra's Law after police said she hit two vehicles and left the scene of both accidents while transporting juvenile day campers from the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp Tuesday afternoon in Baiting Hollow.

No injuries were reported.

Riverhead Town Police said Diane M. Juergens, 61, of Ridge, was arrested following an investigation by the Detective Division.

Juergens was charged with one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, which makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle. She also was charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Arraignment details were not available. The bus, registered to the First Student, Inc., bus company in Hicksville, was impounded by police.

Police said a 911 caller reported Juergens was "having possible altered mental status or under the influence" while transporting campers and staff at 4:37 p.m. Responding police learned the bus had been involved in two separate motor vehicle accidents on Sound Avenue near Oak Hills, just west of the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, while day campers and a camp counselor were aboard the bus — and that Juergens had fled both accidents, police said.

All the campers were later safely reunited with their families, police said.

Representatives of First Student Inc. referred all comment to its parent organization, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, which did not immediately respond to an email inquiry.

In a statement Wednesday, the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts of America said: "Nothing is more important than the safety of our youth members. As part of our regular safety measures, we always have a staff member on board each bus that takes youth members to and from camp. Upon realizing that something was wrong with the bus driver, our staff member took immediate action, and we were able to safely remove all youth members from the bus before contacting authorities. There were no injuries thanks to this quick action."

Leandra's Law is named for Leandra Rosado, who was 11 when she was killed in an accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009. The driver, Carmen Huertas, was transporting Rosado and six other girls attending a sleepover party when the crash occurred. She was later sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.

The law was enacted in November 2009.