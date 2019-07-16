TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Bald eagle stolen from Quogue wildlife refuge, cops say

A bald eagle at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge

A bald eagle at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge on May 16. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Quogue police said they are searching for a bald eagle after the federally protected bird, an emblem of the United States, was cut out from his cage in a wildlife refuge Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old bird, which cannot fly because its right wing is partly amputated  because of an injury, has been at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge on Old Country Road since 1988, police said in a news release.

The bird was discovered missing sometime between 3 and 4:15 a.m., said police, who launched an investigation.

“It was observed that the eagle’s enclosure had been cut with a sharp instrument and the fencing was pulled back to allow access,” the release read. “The Eagle was removed from its enclosure and taken to an unknown location.”

The eagle was sent to the facility by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after it  was injured in the western part of the country, officers said, warning the public that possession of the bald eagle, once an endangered species, is punishable by fines and incarceration.

Detectives urged that anyone with information about the incident call them at 631-653-4791.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump on Tuesday. 1600: GOP won't turn on Trump, wishes he'd turn it down
Residents worried about safety after a fatal shooting Ryder vows to assess parks for safety
The yellow and brown Anaconda, a constrictor, apparently Police: Anaconda on the loose on East End
Steven Smith from Cutchogue takes a water break Nassau opens cooling centers for expected heat
Great South Bay Amateur Radio Club members Salli Ham radio operators honor Apollo 11 anniversary
In this Aug. 30, 2015, file photo released Report: Bomb devices sent by Sayoc didn't work
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search