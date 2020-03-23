Man charged with vandalism at Farmingville amphitheater

An 18-year-old Shirley man was charged Monday with using a forklift to damage a light pole and other facilities at the Bald Hill amphitheater in Farmingville, Suffolk police said.

Steven Eiene was charged with second-degree criminal mischief in connection with the incident, which police said occurred at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater. The theater, owned by Brookhaven Town and used mainly for summer events, was closed at the time.

Police said Eiene used a forklift at the site to damage a refrigerated trailer and a light pole.

John Caracciolo, president of JVC Broadcasting, which operates the theater for the town, said in an email the incident left thousands of dollars worth of damage. Seats at the theater also were damaged, he said.

Eiene was to be arraigned later Monday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Police said Sixth Squad detectives are investigating. Information about the incident may be reported by calling 800-220-TIPS.