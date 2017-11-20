TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 36° Good Morning
Few Clouds 36° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police: Masked man brandishes gun outside Grandstand Pub

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Police are looking for a man in a black ski mask who they said pointed a black handgun at a man working at a Baldwin bar early Sunday, then fled the scene in a silver sport utility vehicle.

Nassau County police said the menacing incident occurred at the Grandstand Pub on Grand Avenue at 4:10 a.m.

The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was working at the bar and told police the masked gunman, wearing a red T-shirt, walked in front of the bar — and pointed the handgun at him from outside the glass window.

The victim immediately locked the doors and called police, while the suspect fled, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Gregory Miglino Jr., chief of the South Country Officials: Ambulance HQ may cost more to build
Sweet Mama's, a Stony Brook restaurant, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay make debut in Stony Brook
Little Shelter executive director David Ceely with kitten Town chooses Little Shelter to run cat refuge
Brookhaven Town wants to demolish this historic Montauk Town delays razing ‘decrepit’ house in dispute
Lori Interlicchio, right, donated a kidney to LIer finds love, and a kidney, through Tinder
Scaffolding collapsed in SoHo at the corner of NYPD: Scaffolding collapse injures 5
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE