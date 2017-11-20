Police are looking for a man in a black ski mask who they said pointed a black handgun at a man working at a Baldwin bar early Sunday, then fled the scene in a silver sport utility vehicle.

Nassau County police said the menacing incident occurred at the Grandstand Pub on Grand Avenue at 4:10 a.m.

The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was working at the bar and told police the masked gunman, wearing a red T-shirt, walked in front of the bar — and pointed the handgun at him from outside the glass window.

The victim immediately locked the doors and called police, while the suspect fled, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.