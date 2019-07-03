Police said he screamed obscenities at children and teachers outside a day care center Tuesday afternoon in Baldwin, then attempted to smash a window when those teachers ushered those kids indoors, fearing for their safety.

The incident took place outside the Learn and Play Center on Grand Avenue at about 2 p.m., police said. According to detectives, Kevin Johnson, 40, who is homeless, "screamed obscenities at children and teachers" and once the children were brought to safety he then "pulled the door and grabbed an orange construction cone and attempted to smash the front window of the center to gain entry." He then fled, police said, when a teacher called 911.

Johnson fled from the scene and was arrested a short time later, police said. Johnson was charged with third-degree burglary and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.