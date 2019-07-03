TODAY'S PAPER
Man arrested after cursing outside day care center, trying to enter, police said

Kevin Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted burglary and endangering the welfare of a child in Baldwin on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police said he screamed obscenities at children and teachers outside a day care center Tuesday afternoon in Baldwin, then attempted to smash a window when those teachers ushered those kids indoors, fearing for their safety.

The incident took place outside the Learn and Play Center on Grand Avenue at about 2 p.m., police said. According to detectives, Kevin Johnson, 40, who is homeless, "screamed obscenities at children and teachers" and once the children were brought to safety he then "pulled the door and grabbed an orange construction cone and attempted to smash the front window of the center to gain entry." He then fled, police said, when a teacher called 911.

Johnson fled from the scene and was arrested a short time later, police said. Johnson was charged with third-degree burglary and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and faces arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

