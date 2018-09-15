A Baldwin woman who claimed earlier this month a group of teens shouted "Trump 2016!" at her was arrested and charged with making a false statement, Nassau County police said.

Adwoa Lewis, 19, also admitted to writing a note reading "Go Home" that she said she found next to her slashed tire, police said Saturday. Nassau police had investigated the incident as a possible hate crime, Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said at the time.

Lewis told officers on Sept. 2 that four teens confronted her about 11:15 p.m. the previous day as she drove home on Jackson Street and told her “she didn’t belong here,” police said Saturday. Lewis also said the teens shouted "Trump will make America great again," LeBrun said at the time.

Lewis told police that she found the note and slashed tire on her 2008 Toyota Prius parked in front of her house the next morning.

Police determined after an "extensive investigation" that Lewis' story was fabricated, police said. When questioned about discrepancies in her story, Lewis admitted to writing the note herself and placing it on her car.

Lewis was issued an appearance ticket Friday and charged with making a punishable false written statement, police said. She is due in First District Court in Hempstead on Sept. 24.