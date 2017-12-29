TODAY'S PAPER
Woman robbed at gunpoint getting out of car in Baldwin, cops say

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help finding two people who robbed a woman at gunpoint Thursday as she was getting out of her car in Baldwin.

According to detectives, two males wearing ski masks approached the 27-year-old woman shortly before midnight on Western Boulevard and one displayed a black handgun and “forcibly” took from her an undetermined amount of cash and other items. They then fled south on Western Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers remain anonymous.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

