TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Baldwin High School evacuated after bomb threat, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police said students were being evacuated from Baldwin High School as "a precaution" Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported at the school.

Nassau County police said the threat was reported in a 911 call at 12:18 p.m. -- and said First Precinct officers responded to the scene.

Police stressed the evacuation was precautionary and said details were still emerging.

The school is located at 841 Ethel T. Kloberg Drive and sits between North Brookside Avenue and Grand Avenue in Baldwin, adjacent to a major shopping center. It was not immediately clear if the shopping center was evacuated.

Officials at the district administration office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Peter Brown, a decorated Nassau County police officer
Peter Brown, decorated Nassau police officer, dies at 73
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office vehicles sit at the
Search for Brian Laundrie, 'person of interest' in fiance's death, continues with dive team
Employees of the FDR Services Corp., a commercial
AG: Settlement reached in case of fired laundry workers 
Nicole Hollings is principal of Sanford H. Calhoun
Six 'exemplary' LI high schools achieve Blue Ribbon status
Commack schools superintendent Donald James announced he plans
Commack schools superintendent resigning
Acting Superintendent Gaurav Passi gives a presentation during
Nonprofit funds hot spots for Manhasset schools, superintendent says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?