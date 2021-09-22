Police said students were being evacuated from Baldwin High School as "a precaution" Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported at the school.

Nassau County police said the threat was reported in a 911 call at 12:18 p.m. -- and said First Precinct officers responded to the scene.

Police stressed the evacuation was precautionary and said details were still emerging.

The school is located at 841 Ethel T. Kloberg Drive and sits between North Brookside Avenue and Grand Avenue in Baldwin, adjacent to a major shopping center. It was not immediately clear if the shopping center was evacuated.

Officials at the district administration office could not immediately be reached for comment.