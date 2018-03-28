Nassau County police are asking the public’s help locating anyone involved in the homicide of a Baldwin man.

Juan Marmol, 52, was found March 2 in his Miller Place home with injuries to his head and upper body, police said.

Marmol was transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside where he died of his injuries on March 7.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police had no other releasable information. Homicide Squad detectives are handling the investigation, police said.