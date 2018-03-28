TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Suspects sought in homicide of Baldwin man

Nassau County police said Juan Marmol, 52, of

Nassau County police said Juan Marmol, 52, of Miller Place in Baldwin died March 7, several days after being found injured in his home. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Nassau County police are asking the public’s help locating anyone involved in the homicide of a Baldwin man.

Juan Marmol, 52, was found March 2 in his Miller Place home with injuries to his head and upper body, police said.

Marmol was transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside where he died of his injuries on March 7.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police had no other releasable information. Homicide Squad detectives are handling the investigation, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

