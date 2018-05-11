A man who beat a 25-year-old Syosset woman to death with a hammer pleaded guilty to murder, Nassau County prosecutors said Friday.

Raphael Oyague, 37, of Baldwin, faces a sentence of 20 years to life, they said.

On Nov. 23, 2016, police followed a trail of blood from the victim to the back door of the apartment where Oyague lived, District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

“The defendant was located at the scene and covered in blood,” she said.

Deanna M. Wingender, 25, had been bludgeoned repeatedly about the head and torso the night before; two delivery workers discovered her body in the parking lot of 2417 Grand Ave. in Baldwin about 12:40 p.m., prosecutors said.

“A young woman’s life was tragically brought to an end when this defendant savagely attacked her with a hammer, striking her all over her body,” Singas said.

The attorney for the defendant, who will be sentenced on June 29 for murder in the second degree, was not immediately available.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oyague killed Wingender after arguing with her about payment for sex. He had contacted her on the Craigslist website, police said after his arrest.

A car service had dropped her off at Oyague’s residence between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., he killed her about 10 p.m., and then discarded her body, police said.

Oyague has one felony conviction for violating a court order of protection and three misdemeanors, including one for assault and another for drunken driving, police said.

In addition, court records show a bench warrant had been issued for Oyague on a third-degree misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an August 2012 incident in which papers say he tackled a woman who identified herself in a deposition as his girlfriend.