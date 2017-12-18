A Baldwin man on Monday pleaded guilty to the 2015 robbery of a bank in Hempstead in which he and other suspects escaped with $375,710 in cash, authorities said.

Quincy Homere, 32, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Central Islip — just days after he and another Long Islander were charged by the Queens district attorney in connection with a 2015 shooting that killed rapper Lionel Pickens.

On Monday, Homere pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. It was previously stated on the record in court that Homere struck a bank employee in the face with the butt of an AK-47 rifle during the robbery, authorities said.

No sentencing date was set, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Homere and Jamar Hill, 26, of Valley Stream, were arrested last week and charged with shooting Pickens, also known as Chinx. They are being held without bail after being arraigned on murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

They each face up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the murder charges. Both men pleaded not guilty.