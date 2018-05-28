Nassau County police are looking for the person who fired a gun into a Baldwin McDonald’s early Sunday morning.

First Squad detectives said a restaurant employee called police after hearing multiple shots fired around 12:20 a.m. Detectives found a bullet hole in a glass door and multiple shell casings.

No injuries were reported, and police were investigating the incident as a potential reckless endangement case.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.