Nassau police probe shots fired at Baldwin McDonald’s

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Nassau County police are looking for the person who fired a gun into a Baldwin McDonald’s early Sunday morning.

First Squad detectives said a restaurant employee called police after hearing multiple shots fired around 12:20 a.m. Detectives found a bullet hole in a glass door and multiple shell casings.

No injuries were reported, and police were investigating the incident as a potential reckless endangement case.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

