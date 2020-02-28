Former Freeport man convicted of murder at his retrial

A Nassau jury on Friday found a former Freeport man guilty of murder at his retrial in the shooting deaths of two carpenters outside a Baldwin tavern in 1998.

Jurors found John Pierotti guilty in the slayings of Baldwin carpenters Willis Frost and Gerard Kennedy Jr. — killings for which he'd previously been serving life in prison.

A federal judge found in 2018 that Pierotti, 65, had a severe hearing impairment that made his first trial unfair and ordered his release unless prosecutors took steps to retry him.

Current Nassau County Court jurors didn't know another jury in 2000 found Pierotti guilty of first-degree murder and weapon charges in the Dec. 23, 1998, deaths of Frost, 41, and Kennedy, 36, outside what was then known as the Dragger Inn.

This panel had been deliberating since Wednesday.

He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on April 29, officials said.

“The defendant ruthlessly shot two men at point-blank range outside a Baldwin bar in 1998,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release. “The families of Gerard Kennedy and Willis Frost have shown tremendous resolve sitting through this retrial, nearly 20 years after John Pierotti was initially convicted for murdering their loved ones."

Pierotti has worn headphones throughout the trial to amplify the proceedings, and court officials did microphone sound checks each day.

Pierotti said he shot Frost and Kennedy in self-defense after grabbing the gun, which was never found, from Frost following an argument outside the Milburn Avenue bar.

But the prosecution contended Pierotti brought the .22-caliber revolver to the scene and that the location of the victims' bodies — found far apart — show Frost and Kennedy couldn't have attacked Pierotti.

Frost and Kennedy had left the tavern to use drugs in a van before Pierotti attacked the unarmed men by firing into Frost's chest and Kennedy's eye, according to prosecutor Martin Meaney.

"You pulled the trigger. You did it," he said Tuesday in a raised voice as he turned to face Pierotti during his closing argument. "Can you hear me? Can you hear me now?" he added.

Even if Pierotti took the gun away from Frost while under attack, Pierotti still didn't have the right to shoot, the prosecutor said.

"When you take that gun away, you are no longer in imminent danger of being killed," Meaney added.

Pierotti's attorney, Dana Grossblatt, contended Frost got angry after Pierotti approached, for a second time, a van Frost used for his job to ask for a battery jump for his own van.

She said Pierotti wrestled away a revolver from Frost and then fired on Frost and Kennedy, who also threatened him, in order to save his own life.

Grossblatt on Tuesday attacked the credibility of key prosecution witness Melissa Johnson, Pierotti’s former girlfriend, asking jurors "to disregard" the testimony of "a pathological liar."

Johnson told police months after the homicides that Pierotti, with whom she has three children, left their home with her late father’s revolver before the tavern shooting and said after his return that he had killed two people.

But Grossblatt portrayed Johnson, who acknowledged having been revived with Narcan in December, as a drug addict who initially stuck by Pierotti and his innocence claim but dumped him for another man and changed her story after becoming financially desperate while Pierotti was jailed following his February 1999 arrest.