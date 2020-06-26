Two teens were arrested Thursday after police said the pair tried to rob a man walking along a Baldwin street — even attempting to force their way into a nearby home where he had sought help.

The incident occurred on Teehan Lane at about 3:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was out walking when the teens, one 18 and the other 15, accosted him and "tried to forcibly remove his wallet." When the victim ran to a nearby home, asking a 60-year-old female resident to let him in, the two teens then followed — and "tried to forcibly enter the residence by pushing the door," police said.

Police said the woman was able to close the door and said the teens fled on foot.

Arrested by responding patrol officers were Eros Almonte, 18, of Baldwin, and the 15-year-old, whose identity was not released because of his age.

The 15-year-old, a juvenile, faces charges in Family Court, police said.

Almonte was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree attempted burglary and third-degree menacing. He is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Mineola.

It was not immediately clear if Almonte or the 15-year-old boy were represented by attorneys.