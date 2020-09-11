Baldwin man charged with sex trafficking of a teenager

A Baldwin man is facing felony charges after Nassau prosecutors said Friday that he allegedly drugged and physically abused a teenager so he could "sell her for sex" for almost a year.

A grand jury indicted Jordan McCormick, 29, on sex trafficking and promoting prostitution charges that have him facing up to 25 years in prison if he's convicted of all the counts, according to authorities.

McCormick pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, said Levittown attorney Timothy Aldridge, who represented him in the proceeding Thursday.

Prosecutors have alleged McCormick made money by trafficking the victim at different hotels and other locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as in Queens and Brooklyn.

The trafficking started around September 2019 and stretched until June, with McCormick drugging the victim so she could stay awake and make more money for him through prostitution, the Nassau district attorney's office said.

A judge set McCormick's bail at $500,000 bond, $250,000 cash or $1 million partially secured bond, and on Friday he remained in custody at Nassau's jail, according to court records.

They also show McCormick has at least one previous local drug-related conviction.

Nassau police arrested McCormick on Wednesday on the new charges, according to prosecutors.

"For nearly a year, Jordan McCormick allegedly drugged and physically abused a young woman in order to sell her for sex for his own profit," Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement Friday.

She urged anyone with information about human trafficking to call a tip line at her office at 516-571-7757.